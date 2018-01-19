Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Rachel Weisz is set to play the lead in independent sci-fi project "Cloud One".

Goran Dukic, who helmed "Wristcutters: A Love Story", is directing the film from a script he penned, reported Variety.

The film is based on a short story by Etgar Keret.

The movie is expected to start filming soon.

Weisz has two films set to release in 2018: the Lionsgate drama "The Mercy," which also stars Colin Firth, and "The Favourite," which features Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn. PTI SHD SHD .

