Kozhikode, Jan 19 (PTI) A delegation of Royal Australian Navy today visited the Indian Naval Academy in Kannur district as part of enhancing bilateral defence relations between the two countries.

It was led by Vice Admiral Timothy W Barrett, Chief of Royal Australian Navy During the visit, the Chief of Royal Australian Navy and accompanying RAN delegates were acquainted with infrastructure, academic facilities and training processes at the academy located in Ezhimala.

An INA release said Vice Admiral Barrett called on Vice Admiral S V Bhokare, Commandant of INA, who is an alumni of the Australian Defence College, Canberra.

The visit aims to build bridges of friendship between the two navies, exchange best practices and to consolidate and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Australia, according to the release.

Naval cooperation between the two countries, which has been traditionally strong encompassing a wide span of activities, is in pursuance of India's Act East policy to promote bilateral relations, enhance inter-operability and is reflective of the growing level of cooperation between both Navies, it said.

The delegation later left.

Indian Naval Ships Jyoti, Shivalik and Kamorta had participated in the second edition of the biennial Australia-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise, conducted off West coast of Australia in the Western Australia Exercise Areas, from June 13 to 19 last year.

The exercise was followed by the visit of RAN ship, 'HMAS Newcastle' to Kochi from July 4 to 7 the same year, the release said. PTI KV BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.