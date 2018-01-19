Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) "Homeland" star Rupert Friend is all set to star in a new streaming series, "Strange Angel".

The 36-year-old actor will co-star with Jack Reynor, who plays Jack Parsons, a blue-collar worker-turned-scientist of 1930s Los Angeles in the CBS All Access series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Friend will play Ernest Donovan, Parson's enigmatic neighbour, who becomes the young scientist's tour guide into the illicit underbelly of that time.

"A lost soul and drifter, Donovan pulls Parsons out of his humdrum existence and into a strange new religion that encourages its followers to pursue their deepest and darkest desires as a means of bending the world to their will," a statement read.

Created by "Black Swan"-fame Mark Heyman, "Strange Angel" is a drama series based on George Pendle's book of the same name. PTI RDS SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.