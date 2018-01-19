New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Health Minister J P Nadda today said safe pregnancy has become a social movement and claimed that more than one crore antenatal check-ups of expecting mothers have been conducted under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMV).

He expressed gratitude towards government and private sector doctors, who have volunteered for the PMSMA, a scheme launched in 2016.

Maharashtra has reported the largest number of check-ups among the non-empowered action group states, while Rajasthan has reported the largest number of check-ups among the empowered action group states, Nadda said.

The programme has been successful in reaching out to the difficult and remote areas of India, he claimed.

"More than one crore antenatal check-ups have been conducted under PMSMA, which has provided quality antenatal checkups to pregnant women on the ninth of every month. Now safe pregnancy has become a social movement in our country," the minister said.

He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his un-daunting support to the scheme.

Nadda said the prime minister had envisioned that ninth of every month, symbolising the nine months of pregnancy, should be dedicated to pregnant women.

The PMSMA programme was launched to fulfil his vision and ensure comprehensive and quality antenatal checkups to pregnant women across India, he said.

"The programme has been successful in reaching out to the difficult and remote areas of India, since out of the 1 crore checkups across the country, more than 25 lakh check-ups were conducted in high priority districts identified by the Health Ministry for focussed attention," he said.

He said all pregnant women visiting the PMSMA sites are examined by an obstetrician or physician and appropriately investigated.

He also urged all the doctors to continue their commitment, 'IPledgefor9' and boost the chance of further reducing maternal and infant mortality in the country.

In the July 31, 2016 episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister had urged private sector doctors to dedicate 12 days in a year to this programme and provide voluntary services under the PMSMA on the ninth day of every month.

There are more than 12,800 government health facilities across states/UTs where PMSMA sessions are conducted on the ninth of every month and pregnant women receive assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care in their second and third trimesters.

More than 4,800 private sector doctors have pledged to provide voluntary service under the PMSMA, he said.

More than 385 private sector volunteers have provided services in the high priority districts such as Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The Health Ministry statement said that there are several instances where private sector doctors have gone beyond the expectations to serve in remote areas.

"India is committed to reducing preventable maternal deaths through concerted efforts and publicÂ–private partnership.

"The PMSMA has reached one crore mark with the commitment from doctors in the government sector across states and UTs and with the help of the large number of private sector doctors who have voluntarily pledged for this initiative," Nadda said.

In order to enable early detection of high risk pregnancies, 84 lakh haemoglobin tests, 55 lakh HIV tests, 41 lakh tests for gestational diabetes, 33 lakh tests for syphilis and more than 15 lakh ultrasounds have been conducted under the programme based on the individual requirements of pregnant women.

Based on the clinical conditions and investigations, over 5.50 lakh pregnant women were identified as high risk pregnancies and referred to a specialist or a higher health facility for appropriate care. PTI TDS DIP .

