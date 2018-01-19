Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) India's Shivani Amineni suffered a tame straight-set defeat against Turkey's Selin Ovunc in the girls singles semifinals to bow out of the DKS ITF Juniors tournament, here today.

Second seed Selin did not break a sweat as she outclassed third seed 6-1 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes at the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad clay courts.

Selin will now fight it out with Ukrainian Diani Khodan, who rallied to beat France's Margaux Rouvroy 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes.

In boys singles U-18 category, unseeded Mathys Erhard's dream run ended with 2-6 4-6 defeat against Belgium's Louis Herman, seeded eighth.

Herman will now face top seed Yassir Kilani in the final tomorrow.

Kilani breezed past Poland's Michal Woznaik by 7-6(3) 6-3. PTI TAP AT AT .

