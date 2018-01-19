Nashik, Jan 19 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants set fire to eight shops located behind the famous Naaroshankar temple here in the early hours, police said.

All eight shops, which sold puja material, were completely gutted, but no casualties were reported, said Dinesh Bardekar, in-charge of Panchvati police station.

After security guards of the temple alerted the fire brigade, fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the blaze.

Further probe in on. PTI HVJ KRK .

