Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body representing the automobile industry, would soon submit two white papers on hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles to the Centre.

SIAM had earlier submitted a white paper on electric vehicles to the Ministry of Heavy Engineering.

"We are shortly going to submit two white papers on hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles to the government. A white paper on electric vehicles has been been already submitted," deputy director general of SIAM, Sugato Sen, told reporters here today.

He said SIAM was of the view that the automobile industry needed a stable policy in future, as a number of manufacturers were struggling to shift from Euro IV to Euro VI standards, and also many of them were moving onto electric vehicles.

Announcing the bi-annual Auto Expo to be held in Greater Noida from February 9-14, SIAM said a number of companies would showcase their electric vehicle technology at the exhibition.

More than 100 companies would participate in the expo along with 24 product launches, Sen said, adding the new participants were KIA Motors, Kawasaki and Cleveland.

He said the fiscal 2017-18 would witness a nine per cent growth in passenger vehicles in the country. PTI DC RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.