Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi will be here on January 23 and 24 as part of her two-week Tamil Nadu tour.

She will be here for the 28th anniversary celebrations of the Brahmasthanam temple at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Virugambakkam here.

The two-day spiritual programme, include bhajans, guided meditation and darshan starting at 11 am, besides special poojas and homams from six am, a release said.

Time cards to avail free of cost tokens for her darshan will be distributed from 6.30 am, it added.

Affectionately called 'Amma' by her devotees, the Amritanandamayi Math is headquartered in Kerala. PTI VGN VGN BN .

