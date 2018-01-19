Dhaka, Jan 19 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third match of the Dhaka, Jan 19 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third match of the tri-nation one-day international tournament between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka today: Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal c Dickwella b Dananjaya 84 Anamul Haque c Dickwella b T Perera 35 Shakib Al Hasan c & b Gunaratne 67 Mushfiqur Rahim b T Perera 62 Mahmudullah Riyad c T Perera b Pradeep 24 Sabbir Rahman not out 24 Mashrafe Mortaza c Dananjaya b Pradeep 6 Nasir Hossain lbw b T Perera 0 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 6 Extras (b4, lb1, w7) 12 Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 320 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-170, 3-227, 4-277, 5-284, 6-297, 7-298 Bowling: Lakmal 9-0-60-0, Pradeep 10-0-66-2, Dananjaya 10-0-40-1, T Perera 9-0-60-3, Gunaratne 5-0-38-1, Hasaranga 7 -0-51-0 Sri Lanka K Perera b Nasir 1 U Tharanga c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 25 K Mendis c Rubel b Mortaza 19 N Dickwella b Mustafizur 16 D Chandimal run out 28 A Gunaratne c Saifuddin b Shakib 16 T Perera c Mahmudullah b Shakib 29 W Hasaranga c Rahim b Shakib 0 A Dananjaya c Shakib b Rubel 14 S Lakmal b Rubel 1 N Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb6, w1, nb1) 8 Total (all out; 32.2 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-43, 3-62, 4-85, 5-106, 6-117, 7- 117, 8-150, 9-152, 10-157 Bowling: Nasir 4-0-17-1, Mortaza 8-1-30-2, Rubel 5.2-0- 20-0, Mustafizur 5-0-20-1, Shakib 8-1-47-3, Saifuddin 2-0-14- 0. (AFP) PDS PDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.