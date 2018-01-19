2nd Race: The Arut Jothi Plate - Div 2 1000 M 2nd Race: The Arut Jothi Plate - Div 2 1000 M Phoenix Wonder, Dr.M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust,53.5 Md.Hesnain, First.

Lady Elise 58 Saddam Hussain, Second.

Dhanwaan 54 C.Umesh, Third.

Princ3ss Sanaa 54 R.Vaibhav, Fourth.

All ran Won by: 3/4L, 1-1/4L, 7-3/4L Time : One min 59.69 secs Tote : Rs.11 for win and Rs.5, Rs.5 and Rs.5 for Places Winner trained by: R.Foley Favourite: Phoenix Wonder SHP: Rs. 18 Quinella: Rs.25 Forecast: Rs.46 Tanala: Rs. 77 on 92 tickets.

