3rd Race: The Arut Jothi Plate - Div 1 1000 M 3rd Race: The Arut Jothi Plate - Div 1 1000 M Powder Puff, Dr.Asha Bhat, Mr.Mario Deshmond Weller, Mrs.Mariene Bhat,Mr.Denver Andrew Cameons, 55 C.Umesh, First.

Sweet Secret 54.5 V.R.Jagadeesh, Second.

Crystal Monarch 53 Md.Farhan Alam, Third.

Parrys Glory 50 A.Ramu, Fourth.

All ran Won by: 2-3/4L,1L, Nose Time : One min 59.82 secs Tote : Rs.7 for win and Rs.8, Rs.20 and Rs.9 for places Winner trained by: Saddam Iqbal Favourite: Powder Puff SHP: Rs. 114 Quinella: Rs.60 Forecast: Rs.48 Tanala: Rs.425 on 17 tickets.

(MORE)PTI COR APR RBS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.