4th Race: The Kovalam Plate 1400 M 4th Race: The Kovalam Plate 1400 M Queen's Grace, Mr.S.Mangalorkar, Sukhveer Singh Samra, 53 C.Umesh, First.

High Tower, 52.5 Prashant P. Dhebe, Second.

Humraaj 57 C.A.Brisson, Third.

Autumn Love 55.5 Md.Hesnain, Fourth.

All ran Won by: 7-3/4L, 3-3/4L, 1-1/4L Time : One min 25.85 secs Tote : Rs.6 for win and Rs.6 Rs.7 and Rs.28 for places Winner trained by:Fahad Khan Favourite: Queen's Grace SHP: Rs. 17 Quinella: Rs.14 Forecast: Rs.25 Tanala: Rs. 674 on 13 tickets.

