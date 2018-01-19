5th Race: The V.G.Saravanabhavanantham Gold Cup 1200 M 5th Race: The V.G.Saravanabhavanantham Gold Cup 1200 M Del Santo, Mr.K.Muthu Vellaiyan, 59.5 Md.Hesnain, First.

Extreme Love, 61.5 Shahar Babu, Second.

Simply Clever 61 Rajendra Singh, Third.

Merchantofvenice 61.5 C.A.Brisson, Fourth.

All ran Won by:3/4L, 2-1/4L, N Time : One min 12.16 secs Tote : Rs.73 for win and Rs.13, Rs.146 and Rs.25 for places Winner trained by: R.Foley Favourite: New Crown SHP: Rs.1184 C/O Quinella: Rs.888 Forecast: Rs.837 Tanala: Rs. 4711 on 2 tickets.

