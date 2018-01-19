6th Race: The Nellai Plate 1600 M 6th Race: The Nellai Plate 1600 M Marcous Mr.R.Karthik, 56 R.Vaibhav, First.

Zlato, 62 C.A.Brisson, Second.

Steve Mcqueen 61 Saddam Hussain, Third.

Open Offer 52.5 Noorshed AlamFourth.

All ran Won by: 3/4L, 3-3/4L, 5-1/4L.

Time : One min 41.06 secs Tote : Rs. 6 for win and Rs.5, Rs.5 and Rs.5 for places Winner trained by: R.Karthik Favourite: Marcous SHP: Rs. 5 Quinella: Rs. 12 Forecast: Rs. 26 Tanala: Rs. 70 on 117 tickets.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.