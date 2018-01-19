7th Race: The Brindavanam Plate 1200 M 7th Race: The Brindavanam Plate 1200 M Arithmetica, Mr.M.P.Biddappa, Mr.Shariq Joshi,Mr.M.B.Suraj, Mr.M.M.Utaiah, 55 C.Umesh, First.

Ole, 56.5 V.R.Jagadeesh, Second.

Photo Opps, 55 Noorshed Alam, Third.

She's No Angel, 52.5 A.Ayaz Khan, Fourth.

All ran Won by: N,7-3/4L, N Time : One min 14.05 secs Tote : Rs.15 for win and Rs.8, Rs.7 and Rs.105 for places Winner trained by: M.M.Uthaiah Favourite: Ole SHP: Rs. 10 Quinella: Rs.17 Forecast: Rs. 59 Tanala: Rs. 1356 on 6 tickets.

PTI COR APR RBS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.