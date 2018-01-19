New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Sugar prices shot up by 2.56 per cent to Rs 3,085 per quintal in futures market today as speculators built up fresh positions.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, sugar for delivery in March jumped up by Rs 77, or 2.56 per cent, to Rs 3,085 per quintal with an open interest of 10 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in sugar futures to fresh positions created by participants. PTI KPS SUN SBT .

