Agartala, Jan 19 (PTI) Tripura BJP vice-president Subal Bhowmik today said talks for an electoral alliance with anti-left IPFT for the February 18 assembly poll in the state is in an "advanced stage".

The dialogue, which began in Guwahati last night, was very "productive" and the final details would be made public by the next two days, Bhowmik told a press conference here.

"Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and BJP will defeat CPIM-led Left Front in the assembly election," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chairman of North East Democratic Alliance, a coalition of BJP and north east regional parties and Assam Finance minister tweeted "BJP and IPFT are now inching closer for a formal alliance in Tripura".

Bhowmick said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Sarma would visit Tripura on Sunday and the leaders are expected to make the announcement on the alliance.

IPFT supremo N C Debbarma told reporters here over phone that the talks on the alliance were "highly positive" and the two parties would focus on development and wellbeing of indigenous communities of Tripura in a document on the common minimum programme. PTI JOY KK KK .

