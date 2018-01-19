Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) The Telangana government today said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Clean Authority of Tokyo in connection with municipal solid waste incineration.

"The government of Telangana and Clean Authority of Tokyo have signed an MoU for municipal solid waste incineration facilities. They will exchange knowledge in municipal solid waste incineration facilities and make an effort to realize human resource exchanges in view of technical cooperation in the future," an official release said.

According to the release, a Telangana business delegation to Japan, led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, met industrial heads and leaders of multinational companies in Tokyo.

In a separate event in Tokyo, the state government and ISE Foods signed a letter of intent, as part of which, the Japanese firm would set up a pilot project for egg production in Telangana using advanced technologies, it said.

The firm will set up a solar park to support the egg production facility including the development of storage devices, officials said.

The Japanese company would also train people here in these advanced technologies, the release added. PTI GDK BNM .

