London, Jan 19 (PTI) Star rapper Eminem says he is always driven to prove something through his music, despite his achievements in the industry.

The 45-year-old artiste said rap is his true passion and he would not know what he would have done with his life without venturing into it, Contactmusic reported.

"There's always something left for me to prove because I'm always wanting to prove to myself that I could still do it. Rap music, I don't know anything else.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do when I can't rap anymore.

I'll probably jump out a window or something. I don't know what I'm gonna do but I always try to stay inspired," Eminem told French radio station Skyrock.

The "Not Afraid" hitmaker, who shot to fame in the late 1990s, said his method to approach music remains unchanged over the years.

"Nothing's really changed with the way I approach music.

It's always been the same formula for me. The approach is the same but different.

"The inspiration and preparation, all the things that go into the album stay the same. Just paying attention to what is out and what the wave is right now," he said. PTI RDS SHD .

