Greater Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a former boxer, who was found dead with bullet injuries at his apartment here on January 10, police said today.

The body of Jitendra Mann (27), who was working as a trainer at a gym at Sector Alpha, was found by his boss Pritam Tokas.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti Singh said that they were arrest last night and Mann's wallet, mobile phone and keys were also seized from them. The pistol and blood- stained clothes were also found, the officer said.

Imran Qureshi, a meat trader, his paramour Srishti Gupta and his driver Nafees, all residents of Bulandshahr, were arrested, the SP said.

During interrogation, it was learnt that they had made a video of Mann with the woman and blackmailing him. The woman had planned the murder with Qureshi, the officer said.

Mann from Delhi had taken part in competitions in Uzbekistan, France and Russia. PTI CORR ANB .

