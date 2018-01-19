Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor-singer Justin Timberlake's new single "Supplies" showcases all what is wrong in the modern society.

The song starts with images flashing on multiple television sets showcasing the issues headlining in the media: sexual harassment, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, racism and police brutality in the US.

In one of the sequences from the song, US President Donald Trump's infamous remarks from the leaked Access Hollywood tape are printed on a T-shirt worn by a woman who is lifting the car Timberlake sits on.

The singer is joined by Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez and both walk through a series of future city scenes in a vaguely police state.

The video also makes quite a few references to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, who also has an appearance in the video, the song is the second track to be released from Timberlake's new album 'Man of the Woods'. PTI RB SHD .

