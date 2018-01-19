Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Disney-Pixar has roped in Stephany Folsom as the screenwriter for "Toy Story 4".

The movie is set for release on June 21, 2019, reported Variety.

Rashida Jones and writing partner Will McCormack were suppose to write for the project but quit in November.

Disney animation chief John Lasseter was originally the co-director of "Toy Story 4," but stepped down in July, with Josh Cooley taking over as the sole director.

The three "Toy Story" movies have combined to gross nearly USD 2 billion worldwide. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.