Begusarai, Jan 19 (PTI) Two motorcycle borne miscreants snatched Rs 3 lakh from a CISF jawan when he was returning home after withdrawing the money from a bank in Begusarai district today.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred when Surendra Rai, CISF jawan, was walking back home with the money he had withdrawn from a local state-run bank.

The incident happened barely a few meters away from the bank, he added.

Town police station SHO Sunil Kumar said that CISF jawan is a resident of Rajaura village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station of the district.

Rai filed an FIR with the town police station, he said, adding, efforts were on to nab the culprits.

The investigating officers are going through CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of the culprits, the SHO added. PTI COR AR SBN .

