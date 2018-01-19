Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Two civilians were killed and three others injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and Border Out Posts for the second consecutive day today along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts.

BSF troops effectively retaliated.

"Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the IB in several areas in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 0640 hours", a BSF officer said.

They targeted around 40 Border Out Posts (BoPs) in three sectors using 82 mm and 52 mortar bombs, automatic and small weapons, he said.

"The exchange of fire is going on when the reports last came in", he said adding they have targeted BoPs and villages in over 35 kms of IB.

A police officer said Pakistani troops have targeted over 40 civilian villages in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors along the IB till now.

Two civilians, including a woman, were killed and three civilians were injured in the shelling, they said.

While the woman died in Sai Khurda, the man died in Korotona in R S Pura-Arnia belt. A civilian was injured in Sai Khurd village while two others were injured in Ramgarh.

In view of the heavy shelling, over 1000 border dwellers have migrated from the area and schools along the borderline have been closed Yesterday, a 17-years old girl and a BSF jawan were killed and six persons injured when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and heavily shelled BoPs and villages along IB in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts.

BSF Director General K K Sharma visited Jammu to pay homage to Suresh yesterday and directed his field commanders to retaliate with full force and teach Pakistan Rangers a lesson.

He said the situation along the IB and LoC was tense.PTI AB DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.