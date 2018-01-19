Baghpat (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Two girls were killed while a woman was injured when the wall of a brick kiln fell on them, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday in Mavikalan village when Jyoti (18), Ruby (20) and one Kajal were working in the brick kiln, they said.

While Jyoti and Ruby died on the spot, Kajal was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem.

Police is probing the matter. PTI CORR ABN DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.