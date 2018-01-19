Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) UiPath, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software vendor trying to help reinvent the future of work, has doubled its workforce to over 500 in the last 120 days globally and expects to double again in the next six months.

"We have doubled our global workforce to over 500 in the last 120 days. We expect to double it again in the next six months," UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines told PTI here.

In India, the current work force is 85, Dines said.

The company is expecting to outpace its global growth as it expand its product development and support resources in Bengaluru, Dines said.

Asked how RPA would reshape the workforce, Dines said the company does not see RPA rendering employees obsolete, which generally is the perception.

Asked which are the countries that will lead or reap most benefits from the fourth industrial revolution, Dines said the company sees strong demand in US as well as the large back-office operations in Indian service delivery organisations.

"Western Europe will see momentum as well but with a much more conscious and cautious view of data privacy and workersÂ’ rights protection," he said.

However, Japan is taking the lead in advancing into large-scale RPA deployments in the banking sector with UiPath aiming for 10,000 robot configurations, he added.

Replying to a query, Dines said the company sees great benefits from deployment of RPA in financial and insurance services, healthcare, manufacturing, BPO, telecommunications and public sector.

On the company in terms of partnerships with Indian companies, Dines said "Indian firms have been with us from the beginning, and UiPath has a strong and deep relationship with India, from a partnership and customer and a talent perspective," he said.

"Indian firms - Tech Mahindra, TCS, Cognizant and Capgemini - have embraced RPA and our partners have helped grow the technology with us.

After the announcement of partnerships with Oracle, Deloitte Spain and Celonis, Dines said there would be further strategic partnerships in Digital Process Automation and BPM and Case Management areas as well as in Cognitive Computing, Deep Learning, Digital Assistants, and Process Intelligence, he said. PTI BDN RA RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.