Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her house in Jasoi village here, the police said today.

The woman took the extreme step yesterday, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said.

"The woman was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for post- mortem," the officer said.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.

A case has been registered and police is investigating the matter for further details. PTI CORR MG .

