New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta today said that judgements passed by the apex court may not suit everyone but they should be respected.

His remarks assume significance in the present day scenario when some activist-lawyers have questioned some of the recent verdicts of rejection of PILs by casting aspersions on the judges.

Justice Gupta, speaking at the 14th K K Luthra memorial moot court held at the Delhi University, also advised the budding lawyers to learn law in a systematic manner so that in future they may become expert on criminal law.

While referring to various apex court verdicts, the judge said that all judgements may not suit everyone but they should have a respect for the highest court of the country.

While paying homage to Luthra, Justice Gupta said he was the symbol of courage, spirit and values.

The three-day event, which started today and would end on January 21, was organised at DU's Campus Law Centre and this year's programme focuses on regime change and how the criminal process can respond.

This year, the competition has received participation from 72 institutions from India and abroad and the teams shortlisted are from 52 institutions including NLSIU, Bangalore, NALSAR, Hyderabad, Symbiosis Law School and ILS, Pune.

Besides the apex court judge, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, CLC professor-in-charge Usha Tandon, dean of law faculty Ved Kumari, convenor of moot court society Parikshet Sirohi and Luthra family members were also present at the programme. PTI SKV RKS HMP TIR .

