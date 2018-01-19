New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) UP Dangal's icon player Vinesh Phogat got the better of Ritu Phogat 4-0 in the 50 kg women's competition to steer her side to a handy 3-1 lead against Veer Marathas in the Pro Wrestling League here today.

In the clash between sisters, Vinesh played with great determination to overcome a stiff challenge from her elder sister to consolidate her team's position in the seven-bout duel at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium.

The win was Vinesh's fourth successive victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Veer Marathas won the toss and blocked Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov while UP Dangal opted to keep Marwa Amri out of the equation.

UP Dangal's Nithin Rathi made a great comeback to register a 7-4 victory over Shravan Kumar in the 57 kg class to help log the first point for his side.

Shravan started off well and took a 3-0 lead in the opening period. The National Championship runner-up, however, showed great determination to turn the tide and come out victorious.

In the next bout, 2017 Commonwealth champion Geeta Phogat made it 2-0 for Dangal, beating national champion Ritu Malik 5-0 in the 62 kg women's event. The win not only gave UP a huge initiative early in the duel but also saw Geeta record her first win in this edition.

Georgi Keteov of Armenia brought the Marathas back into tie with a dominating 16-0 win through technical superiority over Vicky Chahar in the 92 kg competition. The World Championship bronze medalist grappled with great intent and did not allow his opponent any chance as he wrapped up the contest within three minutes. PTI PDS PDS .

