Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a private wagon spare manufacturing unit near Bondel Gate in the southern part of the metropolis, Fire Brigade officials said.

The fire spread fast and engulfed the entire factory on Picnic Garden Road, creating panic among the local people.

The blaze was spotted shortly after 4 pm and eight fire tenders brought the situation under control within an hour, the officials said.

There was no casualty in the incident, police said.

Cause of the fire and the extent of damages were yet to be ascertained. PTI AKB NN .

