Peshawar, Jan 19 (PTI) A wanted militant commander who was involved in a number of attacks and carried a Rs five-lakh bounty on his head was arrested here today, police said.

Sadiq Shah, belonging to the banned militant outfit of Lashkar-e-Islam, was apprehended by Khyber Pakthunkwa Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near the main gate of Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Shah was wanted in a number of terror attacks in Sarband and Pishtakhara areas of Peshawar district, police said.

He carried a bounty of 5 lakh rupees, they said.

The CTD shifted the militant commander to an unknown location for further interrogation, police said.

Peshawar, the capital of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has seen many terror attacks, including the horrific 2014 attack on an army-run school in which nearly 150 people, mostly children, were killed on December 16.

The terror activities intensified in the province when the Taliban began an unsuccessful attempt to seize the control of the province in 2004.

Pakistan security forces launched operation Zarb-e-Azb against the Taliban militants. PTI AYZ MRJ .

