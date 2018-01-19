Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 kms a. s. l. over north Pakistan & neighbourhood now lies over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood. The trough aloft with its axis at 5.8 kms a. s.

l. roughly along Long. 75 E has moved away yesterday evening.

A fresh western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Afghanistan and neighbourhood at 3.1 kms a. s. l. with a trough aloft in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 kms a. s. l. runs roughly along Long. 62ÂÂ‹ E to the north of Lat. 33 N. Above two systems are likely to move east-northeastwards.

The cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km a. s.

l. over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood now lies over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood.

A trough at 0.9 km a. s. l. runs from east Bihar to Bangla Desh. A cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km a.

s. l. lies over north Kerala coast and neighbourhood. The trough of low at mean sea level over Malay Peninsula and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The cyclonic circulations over (i) south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood and (ii) Maldives area and neighbourhood have become less marked.

Cold Wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Odisha. Cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Bihar. Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema and of south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Odisha and were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, east Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, north interior Karnataka and of Kerala.

They were appreciably above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur Mizoram-Tripura, Punjab, Rajasthan,west Madhya Pradesh and of Madhya Maharashtra and were above normal in some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat state and of Konkan and Goa and in remaining parts of Assam and Meghalaya and of Rajasthan. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 3.4 at Amritsar (Punjab).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Majbat and Silchar (Assam and Meghalaya), Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Baghdogra and Malda (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Bhagalpur and Patna (Bihar), Gorakhpur and Bahraich, (east Uttar Pradesh), Karnal and Hissar ( Haryana) and Churu (west Rajasthan). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Varanasi (east Uttar Pradesh), Bareilly and Agra (west Uttar Pradesh), N. Delhi (Haryana). Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Panagarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Lucknow (east Uttar Pradesh), Amritsar, Ludhiana (Punjab) and Bikaner (west Rajasthan) in the morning hours.PTI SSB BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.