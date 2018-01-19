Pune, Jan 19 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 19 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (19th Jan.): Cold wave at Odisha, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar and Cold day at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest, eastern India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Punjab. Strong north-northeasterly winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail over Comorin area. Fishermen off south Tamil Nadu coast are advised to be cautious while venturing into the Sea over Comorin area.

Day 2 (20th Jan ): Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab. Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest, eastern India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Ground frost conditions very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Day 3 (21st Jan ): Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places Odisha and Bihar. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh: at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest, eastern India and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Day 4 (22nd Jan.): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places likely over Bihar. Dense to very dense fog likely at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Day 5 (23rd Jan.): Hailstorm at isolated places likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Division. Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at a few places very likely over Bihar. Dense to very dense fog likely at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (24th Jan. & 25th Jan. 2018): Rain/snow at isolated places likely over Jammu and Kashmir and rainfall at isolated to a few places over northeast India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. PTI SSB BAS .

