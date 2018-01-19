New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Centre today told the Supreme Court that a standing committee of the wildlife board would consider suggestions, including making 27 corridors across India for safe passage of elephants and other endangered animals, later this month.

The government, in its affidavit, said the standing committee would meet on January 25 and consider all aspects suggested by the petitioners, and if practical, take decisions so that follow-up action could be taken by all states.

The petitioners had earlier given suggestions, including a mechanism to curb human-animal conflict, measures to reduce animal deaths on roads, highways and by electrocution and plan to protect critically endangered Great Indian Bustard.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, when Attorney General K K Venugopal informed it about the scheduled meeting of the wildlife board.

In its affidavit, the Centre has said that considering the "magnitude" of the entire exercise, follow-up action would take at least four months, after which they would place a report before the top court.

"It is submitted that the standing committee of the wildlife board is meeting on January 25, 2018 and all the five suggestions of the petitioner can be placed before the standing committee," the affidavit said.

It said that earlier the Centre had prepared a complete affidavit dealing with the issue of elephant corridors in nine states and instructed all of them about it.

Regarding the suggestions pertaining to human-animal conflict and recovery plans for critically endangered Great Indian Bustard , the government said an in-depth study has been prepared by the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change for the period 2017-2031.

"This elaborate report which is titled 'The National Wildlife Action Plan (2017-2031)' has been placed before Parliament in December 2017," it said, adding that the Centre has also issued various advisories in regard to human-wildlife conflict.

Regarding the issue of animals' death on roads, highways and from electrocution, the affidavit said the sub-committee on roads had set out a series of guidelines and recommendations on December 27, 2014.

Additionally, a draft guidance document titled 'eco- friendly measures to mitigate impacts of linear infrastructure on wildlife' has been prepared on which comments were invited, it said.

It also placed before the court an elaborate document, which has been prepared in consultation with the National Highways Authority of India, in this regard.

The apex court, after a brief hearing, posted the matter for hearing in first week of April.

The court had last year asked the Centre to consider the suggestions given by the petitioners after taking the help of experts.

It had also sought the Centre's response on the PIL seeking measures, including framing of a national policy, to save endangered species like the Great Indian Bustard and snow leopard.

The petitioners had told the top court that species like Great Indian Bustards, snow leopards and wolves were on the verge of extinction and they needed to be conserved.

They had also referred to unnatural deaths of elephants on highways and railway tracks and said that areas earmarked for the largest mammal were not sufficient.

The plea has said the railways and highway authorities should evolve mechanisms like constructing underpasses and fencing roads to ensure that elephants did not get killed. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS ARC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.