New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cases of snatchings in West Delhi, police said today.

On January 13, a woman complained to the Kirti Nagar Police that two bike-borne persons had robbed her of her purse. She was injured since as she was manhandled by them, they said.

A case was registered and a police team analysed footages from 37 CCTV cameras installed at Rama Road of Kirti Nagar to identify the accused, the police said.

It was found that the accused snatchers were using sports bike and the pillion rider, a woman dressed like men and used to cover half of her face with hood of a jacket and goggles to mislead the victims, they said.

Subsequently, Ramnik Singh (23) was arrested and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

He revealed that along with his female accomplice, he used to snatch mobile phones, bags, purses of women.

The 32-year-old woman accused was later arrested, the police added. PTI SLB DIP .

