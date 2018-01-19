Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was sexually harassed and beaten up by a man after she opposed his sexual advances at Rampuri locality in the district, the police said today.

The family of the victim was also attacked by the accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by woman's father, the accused yesterday sexually harassed his daughter in their house and attacked the family after they objected to it.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused Deepak, who is absconding. PTI CORR MG .

