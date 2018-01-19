Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Several police personnel posted close to the International Border (IB) escaped narrowly when shells came flying thick and exploded in the compound of their post in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

However, a woman who had come for vacations was injured in shelling, and lost her life.

There was a narrow escape for policemen numbering eight to nine when shells from across the border exploded on the back side of the police post in the Kamore area of IB in Ramgarh sector, a senior police officer told PTI.

The police personnel were sitting on the front side of the post when mortar shells fired by Pakistan exploded near the back wall of the post resulting in splinter hits to the building, he said.

However, 17-year-old Neelam Devi was not as lucky to escape the border shelling.

A resident of Kathua district, Devi, had come to spend a few days of vacation at her maternal home in Pindi in R S Pura when shells exploded close to her causing severe injuries. She later died, officials said. PTI AB DK ADS .

