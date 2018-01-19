Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Thane police has arrested a woman gram sevak of Tawa gram panchayat in Dahanu in Palghar district for accepting Rs 12,000 bribe, an official said today.

The woman Bhavana Dhole, 41, was arrested yesterday.

In order to nab her, a trap was laid at the Thane ACB late last evening at the panchyat office, the official said.

"Dhole was arrested for accepting Rs 12,000 from the complainant for issuing the NOC for power supply to his house.

She sought Rs 10,000 for herself and Rs 2,000 for the village sarpanch," he said.

The woman has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NP .

