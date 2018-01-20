Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Two security forces jawans and as many civilians were killed and 35 others injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani troops on civilian areas and BoPs along the International Border and the LoC in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.

"The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by small arms, automatics weapons and mortars from 1830 hours in Sunderbani sector (in Rajouri district) along the Line of Control (LOC). Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," an army officer said.

However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Sam Abraham was grievously injured and succumbed later, he said.

The 34-year-old Lance Naik belonged to Poonakam village of Allepey district in Kerala and is survived by his wife and a daughter, aged 1 year and 10 months.

"Lance Naik Sam Abraham was a brave and sincere soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB in several areas in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 0640 hours, a BSF officer said. He said they targeted BoPs and villages in over 50 kms of IB.

"Firing and shelling has spread in the afternoon to IB in Kathua district," he said.

They targeted around 45 Border Out Posts (BoPs) in three sectors using 82 mm and 52 mortar bombs, automatic and small weapons, he said, adding BSF troops gave a befitting reply.

One BSF head constable Jagpal Singh, who received injuries during exchanges in Samba sector along the IB, died and two other jawans suffered injuries, the officer said.

A police officer said the Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling targeting over 50 civilian villages in Arnia, R S Pura, Ramgarh, Samba and Hirangar sectors of three districts of Kathua, Samba and Jammu along IB till now.

In the firing and shelling by Pakistan, two civilians were killed and 32 civilians injured, they said adding, the civilans have been identified as Sahil (25) and Bachno Devi (50) of Korotana (R S Pura) and Saikurd (Arnia) respectively.

While nine people were injured in Kathua district, 19 were injured in Jammu district and four in Samba district, they said, adding 15 of them have been admitted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment and other in district hospitalis.

Over 2,000 border-dwellers have migrated and taken shelter with their relatives so far and schools along the borderline have been closed, they said. PTI AB TIR .

