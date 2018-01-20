Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Twenty-six people were today injured after their vehicle turned turtle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The vehicle, a matador, was on its way to Majalta, they said.

In the accident, 26 passengers were injured, the police said, adding they were immediately hospitalised. PTI AB DPB .

