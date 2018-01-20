26 injured after vehicle turned turtle in Udhampur
By PTI | Published: 20th January 2018 05:40 PM |
Last Updated: 20th January 2018 05:46 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Twenty-six people were today injured after their vehicle turned turtle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
The vehicle, a matador, was on its way to Majalta, they said.
In the accident, 26 passengers were injured, the police said, adding they were immediately hospitalised. PTI AB DPB .
