Ghaziabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Three people have been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion from a doctor who runs a nursing home in Sahibabad area, police said today.

Udaiveer Singh has filed a police complaint and named his son's in-laws, and named his father-in-law and his two sons in connection with the extortion call.

"It appears to be a matrimonial dispute of the doctor's son as his wife is not living with him for five years," Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said.

He said the matter was being probed.

According to police, Singh was fired upon by unidentified assailants on the night of Jan 7-8.

On Jan 10, he received the extortion call. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.