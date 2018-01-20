Sambhal(UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Three persons, including two minors, were today killed when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle here, police said.

According to circle officer Sambhal Gamleshwar Viltoria, the incident took place in Asmoli police station area.

The deceased were identified as Ansar (20), his nephews Saanib (6) and Uwais (10), he said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.