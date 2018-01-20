Govt Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 30 people were killed and 253 others injured in attacks by wild animals in the state over the past two years.

Quoting a census conducted in March last year, the government said that the number of Hangul, also called the Kashmir stag, in Dachigam landscape in the outskirts of Srinagar, stands at 182 with an upper and lower limit of 214 and 138, respectively, Forest minister Choudhary Lal Singh informed the state Assembly.

He said, while 21 people were killed and 156 others injured in attacks by wild animals last year, only nine deaths were reported, with 97 others injured in such incidents this year.

Replying to a question by National Conference legislator Mubarak Gul, he said a compensation of Rs 83.70 lakh was given to the next of kin of the deceased persons, while Rs 1.05 crore was provided to those injured by wild animals.

He said the government has taken a number of steps to control the man-animal conflict, which include setting up of round-the-clock control rooms at strategic points.

The control rooms are equipped with tranquilising guns, medicines and capture nets, he said.

Singh said cages are installed at vulnerable points to capture wild animals which pose threat to life and property of the people.

Do's and Don'ts are circulated among the public through control rooms, mosques, electronic and print media, he said adding that communication channel and information network are strengthened by liaising with police, sarpanches, numberdars and local villagers.

A network of informers were established in more susceptible or vulnerable villages, he said.

The minister said close coordination is maintained with the forest department and its sister wings to combat the man- animal conflict promptly and effectively.

In addition, he said awareness programmes are organised to sensitise people on wild animal attacks.

Singh said there was no major fire incident reported in protected areas during the last two years.

However, 71 minor fire incidents were reported in the Kashmir division this year against 49 in the previous year, he said. PTI TAS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.