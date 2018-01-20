Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) The enrolment for AADHAAR in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati city, would be carried out in 42 designated places in government and government undertakings, institutions and offices.

It was decided at a meeting of the District Level AADHAAR Implementation Committee (DLAIC) here today.

Assam is the only state besides Jammu and Kashmir where AADHAAR cards were not issued.

Adequate security arrangements WOULD be made in all the designated enrolment centres, DLAIC chairperson and District Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said.

Efforts were also on to set up enrolment centres in 400 bank branches in the city, the deputy commissioner said.

