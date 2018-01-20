Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) An octogenarian woman was raped by an unidentified man when she was alone at home near Talwade village, 25 km from Pune, the district police said today.

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of January 12 and 13.

The case was registered yesterday after the 80-year-old woman narrated the incident to her son, who is a driver, Dehu Road police said.

According to the woman, an unidentified man sneaked into her house and raped her when her son was away.

"The woman narrated the incident to her son when he returned. He took her to Sassoon Hospital. Hospital authorities informed us about the case," said a police officer.

Police have registered a case under section 376 of the IPC (rape) and probe is on, he added. PTI SPK KRK .

