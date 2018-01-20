(Eds: Changing a word in intro) Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala today pressed for its demand to ban the SDPI, after four members of the outfit, the political wing of Popular Front of India, were arrested in connection with the killing of an ABVP activist in Kannur.

"Outfits like SDPI should be banned. Even parties like Indian Union Muslim League have made such a demand", BJP state unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan told reporters here.

He said the BJP would approach the Central government seeking the ban on Social Democratic Party of India if the state government failed to take action against it.

A member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Shyam Prasad, was allegedly hacked to death by a three-member gang at Kommeri in Kannur when he was going to his house at Koothuparamba on his motorcycle last evening.

Four persons, allegedly SDPI activists, were today arrested in connection with the incident.

The ABVP has alleged that Popular Front of India was behind the killing and demanded that the outfit be banned.

Shyam Raj, State Secretary of the BJP students' wing, had said in a statement yesterday that the 'terror' face of PFI has come out in open once again with the killing of Shyam Prasad.

He said the ABVP would ask the Centre to ban PFI by pointing to its activities, including alleged recruitment to the IS.

The BJP is today observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur district from 6 am in protest against the killing. PTI TGB APR CK .

