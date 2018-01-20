Kannur(Ker), Jan 20 (PTI) The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP today to protest the murder of an ABVP activist in the district passed off peacefully, police said.

The hartal was incident free, they said adding tight security arrangements were made, with police personnel from other districts being deployed in strength in vulnerable pockets.

Four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers involved in the murder of 24-year-old Shyam Prasad were arrested under sections 302 (read with 34) and 341 of IPC and produced before a Judicial Magistrate court which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody, police said.

Police suspected that the killing could be a sequel to a clash between workers of the SDPI and BJP-RSS combine last week in the area.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the deceased took place in his native village near Koothuparamba this evening amidst police bandhobust.

Shyam Prasad, an ITI student and member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was hacked to death by a three-member gang at Kommeri last evening, when he was on his way to his house at Koothuparamba on his two-wheeler. PTI KV ROH .

