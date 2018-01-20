'Padmaavat' Ambala (Hr), Jan 20 (PTI) Activists of the Rajput Youth Brigade today took out a protest march at Ambala Cantonment here against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat', and mounted pressure on cinema hall owners not to screen the film.

Jitender Rana, national convener of Rajput youth brigade said that the cinema halls would be ransacked if the movie was screened on January 25.

He said that the brigade would not allow the screening of film 'Padmaavat' in theaters at any cost as the movie contained scenes showing character of Rani Padmavati allegedly in poor light.

Featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, raised their objections towards the content of the movie.

The apex court had on January 18 paved the way for the nationwide release of movie 'Padmaavat' on January 25 by staying the ban on the screening of the film in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The court had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or order banning the screening of the film.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have not issued any formal order but had stated that they would not allow the exhibition of the film. PTI COR CHS KJ .

