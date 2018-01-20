Melbourne, Jan 20 (AFP) Angelique Kerber roared out of the blocks and ruthlessly crushed Maria Sharapova in a battle of former champions at the Australian Open today.

The 2016 winner sped into a 4-1 first set lead with a display of effervescent hitting in their hotly-anticipated third-round encounter.

Sharapova, the Melbourne Park champion here 10 years ago, was sent packing in just 64 minutes as a resurgent 21st seed dismantled her 6-1, 6-3.

"I was just trying to enjoy every point," said Kerber after ending unseeded Sharapova's run in only her second Grand Slam tournament back since serving a 15-month doping ban.

The mouth-watering match-up of the only the two Australian Open winners -- and Grand Slam champions -- left in the women's draw got top billing on Rod Laver Arena but was turned into a tennis exhibition by Kerber.

"I have so many good memories on this court," said Kerber, who won her first Grand Slam title there two years ago when she beat Serena Williams in the final.

"I knew before that it will be a tough match. I was trying from the first point to be aggressive, but also staying really focused on my game, playing every single point.

"After the first set, I was trying to not think about the score, just going for it." The Russian, like Kerber a former number one, reached the semi-finals in Shenzhen to start the year by getting back into the top 50 but the German's form has been outstanding heading into the year's first major.

Kerber enjoyed an unbeaten singles campaign in the Hopman Cup, won in Sydney to get back into the top 20 after a torrid 2017 and surrendered only nine games in the first two rounds in Melbourne.

- 'She took risks' - ==================== "I think she plays extremely well when she has a lot of matches behind her back," said Sharapova of Kerber.

"I've always thought she's a confidence player, as well.

I thought she played very aggressive. she took risks, and it worked today." The pair had played each other on seven occasions before Saturday, with Kerber edging the series 4-3 including their previous two meetings, the last of which came on the Stuttgart clay in 2015.

Kerber sent an early reminder of her recent superiority, breaking the Russian and then holding serve to go 2-0 up for the loss of just two points.

Sharapova finally got on the board, but flawless Kerber was finding winners almost at will and broke again to take a 4-1 advantage in just 23 minutes.

Six minutes later and a third break, this time to love, brought the first set to the German who celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this week by taking it with just two unforced errors.

Sharapova was facing the biggest test of her comeback as the pattern continued at the start of the second.

A double fault followed by a sloppy backhand way beyond the baseline handed Kerber a 2-0 lead.

Sharapova's form may have been patchy since her comeback but her fighting qualities have never been in doubt.

Almost down and out, she broke Kerber for the first time and held to get back on serve at 2-2.

But Kerber's relentless accuracy finally told at 4-3 in the second. Sharapova netted twice to hand the decisive break to Kerber who served out with ease to seal the victory.

Kerber will face Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei for a place in the quarter-finals. (AFP) PDS PDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.