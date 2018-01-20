death New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mohan Prakash today expressed grief over the demise of party leader Sriniwas Tiwari.

Former Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Tiwari, 93, died at a hospital in the national capital yesterday, following prolonged illness.

"Tiwari had a socialist background. He was very committed towards the ideology and was an inspiring figure. His demise is a big loss," Prakash said.

Tiwari, who was popularly known as "White Tiger", is survived by his MLA son, Sunderlal Tiwari. PTI ENM VIT KJ .

